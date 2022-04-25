Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.30 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) will post sales of $218.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $219.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $217.05 million. Zumiez posted sales of $279.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZUMZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

ZUMZ opened at $37.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $756.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average of $44.08. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10.

In other news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $371,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1,149.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,399 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 16.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

