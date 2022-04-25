Zacks: Analysts Expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.67 Million

Brokerages predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $190.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $178.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $197.77 million. Alarm.com reported sales of $172.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year sales of $815.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $813.77 million to $818.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $883.64 million, with estimates ranging from $871.45 million to $890.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alarm.com from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.83.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $60.45 on Monday. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $57.88 and a twelve month high of $95.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $177,198.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 453,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,775,208.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $64,839.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,338 shares of company stock valued at $841,676. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Alarm.com by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 3,277.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 46,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

