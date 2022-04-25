Zacks: Analysts Expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.50 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. AMN Healthcare Services reported sales of $885.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year sales of $4.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.37. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

AMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $2,407,522.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,700 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total value of $284,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 35,522 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,388,000 after buying an additional 20,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $104.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.32. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $78.31 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

About AMN Healthcare Services (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.