Zacks: Analysts Expect Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.04 Billion

Brokerages expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) will report $5.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Banco Bradesco’s earnings. Banco Bradesco reported sales of $5.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will report full-year sales of $20.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.73 billion to $20.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $22.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.40 billion to $22.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Banco Bradesco.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBD. Barclays initiated coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.55 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 158,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $5.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.004 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand, time, and savings deposits; mutual funds; a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury, foreign exchange, corporate finance and investment banking, and hedge and working capital financing services.

