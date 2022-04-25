Zacks: Analysts Expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.11). Bandwidth posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 126.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

NASDAQ BAND traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.60. 516,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.38 million, a P/E ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $145.97.

In related news, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $92,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford acquired 8,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $249,988.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,135 shares of company stock worth $616,629. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

