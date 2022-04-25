Zacks: Analysts Expect Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) to Announce -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Edesa Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.30). Edesa Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edesa Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $5.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Edesa Biotech.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07.

EDSA stock opened at $2.52 on Monday. Edesa Biotech has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edesa Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Edesa Biotech by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Edesa Biotech by 220.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 34,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 42.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 2.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2/Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2B clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

