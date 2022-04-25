Zacks: Analysts Expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.14 Million

Analysts predict that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $36.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.70 million and the highest is $36.58 million. MiX Telematics posted sales of $34.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $143.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.90 million to $143.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $150.87 million, with estimates ranging from $150.64 million to $151.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MiX Telematics.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $36.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.26 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $10.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.89. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $16.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 51.35%.

In other MiX Telematics news, EVP Catherine J. Lewis sold 69,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $34,191.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 123,565 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $60,546.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,465,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,914 and have sold 312,795 shares valued at $153,270. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 95,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 563,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in MiX Telematics during the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile (Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.