Zacks: Analysts Expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) will announce $1.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Timken’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Timken posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Timken will report full year sales of $4.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). Timken had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on TKR shares. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Timken in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

TKR opened at $58.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.01 and a 200-day moving average of $67.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. Timken has a 52 week low of $55.32 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.05%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Timken by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Timken by 533.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Timken during the first quarter worth $30,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

