Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.65 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) will post $26.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.80 million and the lowest is $26.50 million. ADMA Biologics posted sales of $16.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year sales of $124.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.40 million to $125.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $185.90 million, with estimates ranging from $171.50 million to $200.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ADMA Biologics.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 61.23% and a negative net margin of 88.51%. The business had revenue of $26.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADMA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of ADMA opened at $1.99 on Monday. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 25,912 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.