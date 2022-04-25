Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $194.00 Million

Brokerages expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) will post $194.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted sales of $169.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year sales of $772.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $771.20 million to $774.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $821.85 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $843.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.82% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $193.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $79.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $88,192.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,023.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,913 shares of company stock worth $4,055,047 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $967,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $43.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $69.99.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

