Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) will announce $1.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arko’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the highest is $1.94 billion. Arko reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full year sales of $8.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $8.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Arko had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Arko stock opened at $9.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.16. Arko has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARKO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arko by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,652,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,190,000 after buying an additional 4,435,041 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arko by 2,572.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,199,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,961 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arko by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,433,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 812,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arko by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 573,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arko by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,024,000 after purchasing an additional 452,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

