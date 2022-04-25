Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) to post $2.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.24 billion and the lowest is $2.16 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton reported sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year sales of $8.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.29 billion to $8.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.67 billion to $9.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Booz Allen Hamilton.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAH. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,594.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,615,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,877,000 after acquiring an additional 386,395 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. OLIO Financial Planning lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 18,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 137,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 73,380 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $88.02 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $91.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 41.05%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.