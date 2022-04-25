Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Will Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.83. Brookfield Business Partners posted earnings of $3.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full-year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.94 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brookfield Business Partners.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share.

BBU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

BBU stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.51. The company had a trading volume of 92,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.47. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $51.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

