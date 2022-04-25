Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Watch Restaurant Group.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $162.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.42 million.

FWRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRG. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FWRG stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.31. 2,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,217. First Watch Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

