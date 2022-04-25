Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.77 Million

Analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMYGet Rating) will post sales of $87.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.88 million. Harmony Biosciences posted sales of $59.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year sales of $429.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $414.77 million to $443.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $604.57 million, with estimates ranging from $569.90 million to $665.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.31. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 75.85%. The firm had revenue of $91.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on HRMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $50.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.56. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $54.00.

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $7,176,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 685,752 shares of company stock worth $30,841,465 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 14.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,593 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

