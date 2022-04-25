Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.73 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.92 billion. Sonic Automotive reported sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year sales of $16.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.91 billion to $17.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.13 billion to $20.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.83. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $43.50 on Monday. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 12.38%.

In other news, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak acquired 127,475 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.89 per share, with a total value of $5,339,927.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,450,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $143,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

