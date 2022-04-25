Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. United Bankshares posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Bankshares.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $237.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 674.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 58,091 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $1,313,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 872,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after purchasing an additional 69,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.41. 48,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.18. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 50.88%.

About United Bankshares (Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Bankshares (UBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.