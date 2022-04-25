Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $526.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) will post $526.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UWM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $661.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $428.70 million. UWM posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). UWM had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $605.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.23 million.

Several brokerages have commented on UWMC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

In related news, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $33,962.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of UWM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $28,786.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of UWM by 256.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,939 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in UWM by 12.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

UWM stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $337.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. UWM has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $10.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

