Zacks: Brokerages Expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.88 Million

Brokerages expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) to announce $54.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.00 million and the highest is $70.00 million. ACM Research reported sales of $43.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year sales of $367.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $365.00 million to $370.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $483.92 million, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $500.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.53 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACMR shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of ACM Research from $41.67 to $43.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ACM Research from $33.33 to $36.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $44.00 to $46.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $321,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $1,007,162.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ACM Research by 982.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 21.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ACM Research during the third quarter valued at $172,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ACM Research during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ACM Research by 464.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $15.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market cap of $845.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $39.71.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

