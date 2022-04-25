Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Ambarella posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.53.

NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.90. 2,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,665. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.98 and a beta of 1.19. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $227.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.67.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $25,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $1,864,837.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

