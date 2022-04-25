Zacks: Brokerages Expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.13 Million

Brokerages expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) to report $71.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.85 million to $71.92 million. AtriCure posted sales of $59.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year sales of $322.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $318.70 million to $327.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $378.25 million, with estimates ranging from $371.20 million to $396.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AtriCure.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATRC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

Shares of ATRC opened at $58.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.81. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $54.56 and a 12 month high of $89.18.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $95,332.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,807 shares of company stock worth $394,645 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 1,351.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AtriCure by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in AtriCure by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure (Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AtriCure (ATRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.