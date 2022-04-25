Zacks: Brokerages Expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.33 Million

Brokerages expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEOGet Rating) will report sales of $21.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.16 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,010.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $114.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $111.50 million to $120.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $175.77 million, with estimates ranging from $164.50 million to $197.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEOGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.14. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.21% and a negative net margin of 126.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $5.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $7.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

