Zacks: Brokerages Expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.67 Billion

Equities analysts expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.68 billion and the lowest is $3.65 billion. Baxter International posted sales of $2.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year sales of $15.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.80 billion to $15.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.57 billion to $16.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 26.5% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 110,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Baxter International by 252.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $73.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.58. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $72.89 and a 52-week high of $89.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.27%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

