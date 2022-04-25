Zacks: Brokerages Expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $50.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.47 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $19.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 165.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $268.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $261.18 million to $278.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $379.63 million, with estimates ranging from $348.06 million to $429.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $47.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCRX. Oppenheimer cut their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $9.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.34.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,921,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,900 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 560,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,764,000 after buying an additional 51,030 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $163,000. 57.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.