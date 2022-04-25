Zacks: Brokerages Expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.85 Million

Analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) will post $218.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $220.00 million and the lowest is $217.70 million. Casella Waste Systems posted sales of $189.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year sales of $986.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $980.00 million to $994.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.90 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,243 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $228,112.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 17,785 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $1,250,996.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,475 shares of company stock worth $11,268,667. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth $76,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $84.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.61, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.03. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.39.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

