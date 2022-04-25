Zacks: Brokerages Expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.26 billion. Continental Resources reported sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year sales of $8.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.57 billion to $11.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $11.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business’s revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Continental Resources from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.74.

In other news, major shareholder Harold Hamm acquired 300,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,605,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250 in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,982,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after buying an additional 35,242 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,645,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $58.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.89. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

