Zacks: Brokerages Expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Will Announce Earnings of $3.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) to report $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.09 and the highest is $3.26. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings of $2.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year earnings of $13.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.88 to $13.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.97 to $14.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share.

FDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.20.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $7,316,865.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total transaction of $1,055,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,510 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,190. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,407,000 after purchasing an additional 421,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,813,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,263,000 after purchasing an additional 166,011 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,154,000 after purchasing an additional 140,946 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,002,000 after acquiring an additional 122,485 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDS traded down $11.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $427.23. 303,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,123. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $317.55 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

