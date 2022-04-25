Zacks: Brokerages Expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Healthcare Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HCSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,213,000 after purchasing an additional 64,440 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 22.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after buying an additional 37,102 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 43.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 351,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after buying an additional 107,140 shares during the period.

Shares of HCSG traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $32.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 193.19%.

About Healthcare Services Group (Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

