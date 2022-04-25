Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) will report sales of $16.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $16.37 billion. Sysco posted sales of $11.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year sales of $66.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.85 billion to $71.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $71.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.14 billion to $73.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. CL King assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.89.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,400 shares of company stock worth $20,465,169. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Sysco by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Sysco by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 27,578 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $88.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.56. The stock has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. Sysco has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

