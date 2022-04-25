Zacks Investment Research Lowers Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) to Hold

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANIOY. Credit Suisse Group raised Acerinox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Acerinox from €16.50 ($17.68) to €11.70 ($12.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Acerinox from €20.00 ($21.43) to €20.25 ($21.70) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Shares of ANIOY stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.18. 9,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Acerinox has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter. Acerinox had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 5.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Acerinox will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

