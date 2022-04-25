Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Sell

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.58. 2,266,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,660. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $234,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 185,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 13,718 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.