Zacks Investment Research Lowers Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) to Sell

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $72.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.43% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Caesars Entertainment have underperformed the industry in the past three months, the strong performance of the regional destination properties and improvement in occupancy levels are likely to benefit the company in the upcoming periods. The company reported fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues beat the same. Also, focus on partnerships and property development bodes well. Going forward, the company remains optimistic about booking trends as it is witnessing increasing bookings for group and convention room nights. However, coronavirus-related woes persist. Due to the uncertainty of the crisis, the company suspended its share repurchase program until further notice. Earnings estimates for 2022 have declined in the past 30 days.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

CZR traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.65. The stock had a trading volume of 88,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,210. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.69. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,109 shares of company stock valued at $645,511 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

