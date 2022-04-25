Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) to “Hold”

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Shares of TCPC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,470. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.58. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $15.05.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 81.03% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $39.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,121,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

