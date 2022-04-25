Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Price Target Cut to €48.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from €88.00 ($94.62) to €48.00 ($51.61) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ZLNDY. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Zalando to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zalando from €101.00 ($108.60) to €90.00 ($96.77) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zalando from €101.00 ($108.60) to €96.50 ($103.76) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zalando from €92.00 ($98.92) to €56.00 ($60.22) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zalando from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

ZLNDY stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,560. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zalando has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $62.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

