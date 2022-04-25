ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ZoomInfo Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $49.79 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.82, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZI. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.05.

In related news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 518,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $26,458,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $4,874,502.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,671,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,718,217.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,396,823 shares of company stock valued at $137,274,566. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 331.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

