-$0.06 EPS Expected for UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UpHealth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UpHealth.

UPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered UpHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Northland Securities decreased their price target on UpHealth from $10.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of NYSE UPH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,090. UpHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,837,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in UpHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UpHealth by 409.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 784,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 630,207 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UpHealth during the fourth quarter worth $1,394,000. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Global Telemedicine; MedQuest Digital Pharmacy, a full-service pharmacy that offers manufactured medication, custom compounded medications, nutraceuticals, lab testing, advocacy, education, etc.; and Behavioral Telehealth solutions.

