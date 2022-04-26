-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TMC the metals’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TMC the metals will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TMC the metals.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of TMC opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. TMC the metals has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30.

In other news, Director Andrew Hall acquired 28,000 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $59,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerard Barron acquired 23,000 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $50,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,010.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMC. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TMC the metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

TMC the metals company Inc engages in the exploration of battery-grade metals. It primarily explores for nickel sulfate, cobalt sulfate, copper, and manganese products. The company, through its subsidiaries, holds exploration rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TMC the metals (TMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.