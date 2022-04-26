$0.12 EPS Expected for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. Welbilt reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.80 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

WBT stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $23.71. 1,387,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,110. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Welbilt by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Welbilt by 3.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

