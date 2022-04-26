$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Constellium posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 115.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. Constellium’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSTM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Constellium during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Constellium by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellium during the 4th quarter worth $28,001,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Constellium by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,354,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,358,000 after acquiring an additional 238,294 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Constellium by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 418,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 37,538 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSTM traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,770. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.02. Constellium has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

