$0.41 EPS Expected for HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. HBT Financial reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.41 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 14.94%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of HBT Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 46.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 871,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBT opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average is $18.61. The company has a market cap of $524.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.32.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

