$0.42 EPS Expected for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.47. Nomad Foods posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOMD. StockNews.com began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

NYSE:NOMD traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 76,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

