$0.51 EPS Expected for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for VSE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.61. VSE posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $4.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $210.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.11 million. VSE had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of VSE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in VSE by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,387,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in VSE by 2.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in VSE by 223.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in VSE by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VSE by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSEC traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $40.56. 63 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,852. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.83. The stock has a market cap of $516.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. VSE’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

