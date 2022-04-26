$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) This Quarter

Analysts expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.62. S&T Bancorp posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 30.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on STBA. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STBA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 7.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 15,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.73. 4,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.67. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $34.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.34%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

