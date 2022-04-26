$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $1.03. Heartland Financial USA reported earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 30.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HTLF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

HTLF stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $46.88. 103,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,835. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $42.84 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,533,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,433,000 after purchasing an additional 169,921 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,735,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,838,000 after purchasing an additional 25,047 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,592,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,019,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,618,000 after buying an additional 17,507 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 729,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,932,000 after buying an additional 22,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA (Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.