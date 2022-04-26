$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $962.40 million to $1.34 billion. First Citizens BancShares posted sales of $476.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will report full-year sales of $4.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Citizens BancShares.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $471.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.59 earnings per share.
In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 129 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $770.24 per share, with a total value of $99,360.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 172 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $749.66 per share, with a total value of $128,941.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,471 shares of company stock valued at $402,090. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $639.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $699.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.10. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $611.47 and a twelve month high of $947.71.
About First Citizens BancShares (Get Rating)
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
