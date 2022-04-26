$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) to post $1.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Capri reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year sales of $5.56 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRI shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. OTR Global cut shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.23 and its 200-day moving average is $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41. Capri has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $72.37.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

