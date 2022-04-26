-$1.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) will report ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($0.92). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2seventy bio will report full year earnings of ($5.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.01) to ($2.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($4.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.79) to ($1.94). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 2seventy bio.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.18.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

In other 2seventy bio news, COO Nicola Heffron sold 1,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $26,192.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TSVT opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. 2seventy bio has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $64.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.38.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

