-$1.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVTGet Rating) will report ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($0.92). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2seventy bio will report full year earnings of ($5.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.01) to ($2.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($4.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.79) to ($1.94). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 2seventy bio.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.18.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

In other 2seventy bio news, COO Nicola Heffron sold 1,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $26,192.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TSVT opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. 2seventy bio has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $64.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.38.

About 2seventy bio (Get Rating)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 2seventy bio (TSVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.