$1.87 EPS Expected for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76. Canadian Natural Resources posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 130.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $7.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $8.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $7.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 55,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 15,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 21.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,687,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,371. The stock has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $70.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.592 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.84%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

