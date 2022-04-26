$108.21 Million in Sales Expected for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) to post sales of $108.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Freshworks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $108.64 million and the lowest is $108.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full year sales of $490.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $488.10 million to $492.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $643.79 million, with estimates ranging from $636.20 million to $649.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Freshworks.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FRSH shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.38.

Freshworks stock opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. Freshworks has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $53.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58.

In other Freshworks news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $2,292,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. purchased 2,828,900 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,081,415.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,994 shares of company stock worth $3,031,422. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,751,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,982,000 after buying an additional 251,037 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 651,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after buying an additional 245,568 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshworks (FRSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.