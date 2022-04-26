$12.96 Million in Sales Expected for Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAPGet Rating) will post sales of $12.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.20 million. Edap Tms posted sales of $12.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year sales of $61.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.12 million to $62.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $74.25 million, with estimates ranging from $72.65 million to $75.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 1.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edap Tms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edap Tms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

NASDAQ EDAP opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.53. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 730.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Edap Tms by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,148,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 192,242 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in shares of Edap Tms by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 179,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Edap Tms by 92.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,497,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 718,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

